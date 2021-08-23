Pushpay to Acquire Resi Media, Leading Video Streaming Technology

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, announced the entry into a definitive agreement for Pushpay to acquire Resi Media LLC, an industry leading video streaming platform. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the month, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and will expand Pushpay’s ability to help organizations increase engagement and expand their digital presence.



“Digital tools like live streaming enable organizations to reach and engage stakeholders in an efficient and cost-effective way, regardless of geographical location, providing greater audience potential and revenue opportunities,” said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. “Coming together with Resi Media not only provides our customers access to world-class streaming technology today, but in time will enable Pushpay to deliver a unified solution for digital giving, ministry management, media and more.”

As budgets shift to support digital growth, there has been a rapid increase in the demand for video. In fact, streaming is one of the top COVID-19 induced technology trends in the world, which is projected to maintain momentum in a post-pandemic world. For the faith market in particular, which is one of the top industries Pushpay and Resi Media serve, more than 95% of pastors reported their church leveraged some form of streaming technology in 2020 to share their services online and reach their community during the pandemic.

"It's difficult to think of a more incredible partnership to help us have the right technology to grow and engage our congregation both in person and online, than combining Pushpay and Resi. Our church has been leveraging Pushpay technology for years to help us connect with our church family and make giving easier, while Resi allows us to reach tens of thousands of people online, and scale our multisite campus model," said Jeff Jones, Senior Pastor, Chase Oaks Church. "As our church continues to invest in technology to help support future growth, we could not be more excited about the untapped potential of these two organizations coming together and the opportunities ahead."

As Pushpay delivers on its mission to be the number one software partner to churches in the U.S. the acquisition of Resi Media will enable the Company to offer streaming technology as a stand-alone offering for churches, or within its ChurchStaq suite . ChurchStaq provides a holistic all-in-one software solution that combines a mobile app, church management software (ChMS), and giving and donor management tools to equip churches of all sizes with the technology they need to grow generosity, measure the impact of their ministry, connect with community members, and manage day-to-day operations.

"This is not only an opportunity to align two mission-driven organizations, but also to build on the momentum which Resi has already generated by offering the highest quality and most reliable live streaming services on the market," said Paul Martel, CEO of Resi Media. "Joining forces with Pushpay propels our ability to deliver seamless solutions which empower organizations to engage, monetize, and grow online, in person, and hybrid audiences at scale.”

Today, Resi Media delivers live streaming services to websites, social media destinations, mobile, tv, apps and more—in addition to multi-site streaming which seamlessly delivers video to remote locations. The company provides solutions to more than 3,900 customers, including more than 70% of Outreach’s top 100 largest churches in the US, and other nonprofits and corporations around the world.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com /investors/awards .

About Resi Media LLC.

Resi delivers leading end-to-end live streaming technology. Their all-in-one video delivery platform specializes in high-quality transmission for web, multisite and on demand streaming, with industry-leading reliability to support and prompt customer engagement. Resi was founded in 2016 and now serves more than 3,900 nonprofit and for-profit organizations across the globe.

