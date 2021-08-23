Telos Corporation Accelerates Growth at Major U.S. Airports

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today significant momentum surrounding the company’s Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) service, with new customers and nine customer renewals secured over the past four months.



Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) and Airbahn, Telos’ newest DAC customers, join an impressive roster of aviation customers, including those renewing Telos DAC services, such as Chicago O’Hare Intl. Airport (ORD), Chicago Midway Intl. Airport (MDW), Minneapolis-St. Paul Intl. Airport (MSF), Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR), Sacramento Intl. Airport (SMF), St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport (PIE), Albany Intl. Airport (ALB), Plattsburgh Intl. Airport (PBG), State of Hawaii Dept. of Transportation for State Commercial Airports, and more.

“These recent renewals are a testament to the impact our aviation channeling services have had on assuring the identities of aviation workers,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We look forward to continuing to support our incredible roster of customers with excellence in credentialing and vetting services, all while upholding unwavering security, reducing costs and providing superior customer care and flexibility.”

Telos’ DAC services provide comprehensive background checks for those working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports, enabling the submission of worker biographic and biometric data for a secure, efficient, cost-effective approach. Telos’ services meet Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics.

This news follows the recent announcement that Telos acquired the assets and patents of Diamond Fortress Technologies to integrate the ONYX® touchless fingerprinting technology with Telos’ IDTrust360® platform. The integration will eliminate much of the friction involved in biometric data gathering by leveraging a mobile device’s camera to capture the user’s unique fingerprint.

For more information about Telos Designated Aviation Channeling services, visit: www.aviationchanneling.com .

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

