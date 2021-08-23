NSAV ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK BY MID-SEPTEMBER

London, England, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that it plans to launch a Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk by mid-September. NSAV’s OTC Desk will offer private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk will provide its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet. Today, nearly all major crypto exchanges have their own OTC Desk. Kraken https://www.kraken.com/ , in 2019, acquired major OTC Crypto Trading Desk, Circle Trade, and is now one of the world’s leading OTC Crypto Trading Desks. The Company’s management believes that having its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk will be a huge benefit to NSAV and all of its shareholders, as it ascends to the next level.

On Wednesday, NSAV Director, Mr. Yuen Wong, gave a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please see the link below to view Mr. Wong’s presentation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7kx1fMYqJs

In addition to his position with NSAV, Mr. Wong is also a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com . BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart’s platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

Mr. Wong is also the CEO of LABS Group Limited https://labsgroup.io , the world’s first end to end Blockchain powered real estate investment ecosystem and powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC Crypto Trading Desk. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchanges and OTC Desk are continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

Mr. Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “I am thrilled that NSAV will soon have its own OTC Crypto Trading Desk. I believe that it will be a great compliment to NSAV’s current business model.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.