ICOA Issues Corporate Update

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet network support for broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across the United States including, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc. is pleased to issue the following corporate update.

The Company is currently in the process of completing the financial and disclosure statements to be uploaded to OTC Markets in order to achieve Pink Current Status. The Company plans to be compliant with rule 15C-211 by completing the required disclosures and issuer attorney letter and uploading them to OTC Markets before the end of the month.

The Company recently updated its OTC Markets profile to reflect the new social media account used to communicate with the shareholders. A new website will be announced on the Company’s social media account as well as on its OTC Markets profile.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/icoa_inc

The Company will be undergoing a reorganization in order to facilitate a new direction and the implementation of a new business plan to create new value for shareholders. More details will be shared with investors as developments take place.

ABOUT ICOA INC.

ICOA, Inc. is a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet network support for broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across the United States including, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

/S/ George Strouthopoulos, CEO

