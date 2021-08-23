CleanSpark to Discuss its Bitcoin Mining Growth with Water Tower Research

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a sustainable bitcoin mining and diversified energy company, announced today that CEO Zach Bradford will participate in Water Tower Research’s Sustainable Investing Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The fireside will take a deep dive into CleanSpark's bitcoin mining operation focusing on the recent increase in bitcoin production and hashrate capacity, the associated margin opportunity, and outlook for this business. The conversation will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Water Tower's Head of Sustainable Investing.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay. The event is open for all.

REGISTER HERE: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1490991&tp_key=d8efe322fe

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company's website at www.cleanspark.com .



About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is an energy technology and clean bitcoin mining Company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

