Children’s Health Defense Joins New York Union Members for Historic Protest of Medical Mandates

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Health Defense (CHD) will join with New York union members representing firefighters, teachers, law enforcement officials, healthcare workers and more on August 25 to protest vaccine mandates and passports being heavily promoted by governments at local, state and federal levels in addition to many businesses nationwide. This comes after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement earlier this month requiring proof of vaccination for all employees and patrons of indoor dining facilities, gyms, bars, Broadway shows and more.

“Mandating any medical procedure to the citizens of this country for any reason is unconstitutional and violates the Nuremberg Code,” said CHD President and General Counsel Mary Holland. “Even if the procedure or product has a good safety profile--which these vaccines definitely do not--it would be a mockery of the democratic principles upon which our country was founded to declare vaccination a requirement for employment or patronage of businesses.”

Growing numbers of people throughout the U.S. are expressing concern over mandates in general and of the safety of COVID vaccines in particular. According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the database maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, between mid-December and August 13, there have been 595,622 adverse events reported following COVID vaccination including 13,068 deaths. In comparison, after approximately 50 deaths following swine flu vaccination in 1976, that vaccine campaign was immediately aborted.

Speakers at the New York Unions for Choice protest, in front of City Hall at Broadway and Murray, include:

Jamel Holley, New Jersey Assemblyman

Alix Mayer, President, CHD California

Mary Holland, President and General Counsel, CHD

Dr. Aaron Lewis, Minister and Health Freedom Advocate

Sujata Gibson, New York Attorney

Bill Pepitone, NYC Conservative Party Mayoral Nominee

Kevin Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer, Urban Global Health Alliance

Tramell Thompson, Local 100 Transit Worker

William Castro, Council of School Supervisors & Administrators Member

Jason Freed, NYC Firefighter

Michael Kane, NYC Teacher, Founder of TEACHERS FOR CHOICE

CHD urges people to attend and to share the information with family and friends in New York and surrounding states. Additionally, the organization has many helpful tools for battling government overreach.

“In this case, what happens in New York won’t stay in New York,” said protest organizer Michael Kane. “America cannot afford to allow such dangerous precedents to be set. These authoritarian restrictions will be picked up and duplicated at all levels of government throughout the country severely impacting our freedom to move about freely, to congregate, and to determine our own healthcare preferences. The time for people who care about freedom and liberty to fight back against tyranny is now.”

