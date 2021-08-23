Greenbuild International Conference & Expo Announces 2021 Exclusive Conversation with Emmy® Award-winning Writer, Actor, Director and Producer, Dan Levy

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmy® Award-winning Writer, Actor, Director and Producer, Dan Levy, inspires individuals to change their communities.

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the 2021 Greenbuild International Conference + Expo will feature an exclusive conversation with Dan Levy . He will take the main stage at Greenbuild on Wednesday, September 22nd at 12:15PM Pacific at the San Diego Convention Center.

“Social equity is a huge aspect of sustainable building,” says Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild Brand Director. “Dan Levy is not only a talented and award-winning writer, actor, and producer, he is an advocate of social justice and the power of love and humor in transforming people and communities.”

Levy will talk about the power of commitment, humor, and perseverance in business and in life, and why Schitt’s Creek is like the projects the conference attendees encounter each day, highlighting the need for better building systems, inclusive communities, and a more sustainable planet.

Daniel Levy is an Emmy® and SAG winning writer, actor, director, and producer, best known for his work on one of the most beloved shows on television, Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene Levy. For its sixth and final season, the series received nine Emmy® wins, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single year. Schitt’s Creek has garnered nearly three dozen awards and nearly 100 nominations. Additionally, for its final season, the show was nominated for five Golden Globe Award nominations, winning two for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series. In the same season, they earned five Critics Choice Award nominations and secured two wins for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress in a Comedy Series. They also earned five SAG Award nominations later in the season and collected two wins for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Actress in a Comedy Series.) Levy began his television career co-hosting MTV Canada’s flagship show MTV Live and later co-wrote, co-hosted, and co-produced the critically acclaimed ratings hit The After Show. Levy also co-hosted the hit CBC series, The Great Canadian Baking Show. In 2019, Levy signed a multi-year overall deal with Disney’s ABC Studios to develop and produce scripted projects for the studio. Levy starred alongside Bette Midler, Kailtyn Dever, Sarah Paulson, and Issa Rae in Jay Roach's Coastal Elites for HBO. Levy also appeared in the romantic comedy Happiest Season for Hulu and made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in early 2021. He is currently working on his animated comedy series, Standing By, for Hulu and has a number of tv and film projects currently in development.

The Conference, which runs from September 21st to 23rd, is the nation’s premier event for green building professionals - architects, interior designers, urban planners, manufacturers, and many others. The Conference also includes a wide variety of interactive and collaborative education sessions, a dynamic show floor featuring sustainable building innovations, and a wide range of peer networking and industry recognition events. Professionals can also get continuing education (CE) credits at the event.

Prior year’s featured speakers have included President Barack Obama, Christiana Figueres, Bill Clinton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Amal Clooney, Hillary Clinton among others.

The Greenbuild Exclusive Conversation with Dan Levy will be presented by Premier Sponsor, Cisco.

About Greenbuild

Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools , and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .