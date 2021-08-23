Chiropractor Dr. Donald Phillips Begins Back-to-School Pain Prevention Campaign

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to school season often means back pain and neck pain for students. Chiropractor Dr. Donald Phillips is combatting this by educating students on how to avoid pain from backpacks and heavy books. The team at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness in San Antonio, TX has dedicated their efforts to helping students get healthy and practice good habits as the school year begins.



Dr. Phillips says he has seen far too many students suffer from back-to-school pains.

“Carrying heavy backpacks takes a toll on kids,” he says. “We want to teach students how to avoid this and prevent them from developing chronic back pain.”

Dr. Phillips has dedicated his career to helping patients live healthier lifestyles, especially children. His chiropractic team knows that when August rolls around, they will begin seeing patients that are experiencing back pain from backpacks, books, slouching, and more. This year, they are prepared.

The chiropractic physician is focusing his efforts this year on education and prevention. Dr. Phillips says proper posture is one of the most important aspects of preventing chronic back pain. Slouching in a desk chair or while carrying a heavy backpack often leads to poor postural habits. Dr. Phillips is teaching students how to sit and stand up straight to prevent back, neck, and shoulder pain.

In addition, the team at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness is helping rid students of current pain. Dr. Phillips want to emphasize the importance of correcting problems at a young age.

“When children develop pain from poor posture, it typically does not go away on its own,” Dr. Phillips says. “Our services work to eliminate this pain and prevent future problems for kids.”

Chiropractic care at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness includes pediatric care. Dr. Phillips provides adjustments to help with stiffness, stooped shoulders, and more. Chiropractic adjustments gently realign the body. Misalignments often occur from carrying heavy items, like backpacks, Dr. Phillips says.

Combining education, preventative care, and corrective care is the focus for this chiropractic team as children return to school. Dr. Phillips recommends that children get a checkup before returning to school so he can ensure that they are healthy and guide them on how to handle the physical stress of the school year.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness provides holistic care and pain relief services to patients in San Antonio, TX. With chiropractic care, nutritional counseling, massage therapy, and more, the team works to help patient reach overall wellness. Dr. Phillips assists patients with chronic pain, injuries, and other conditions.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness

(210) 545-1144

San Antonio, TX