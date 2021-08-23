Ignitis Group to present H1 2021 results on 31 August

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Ignitis Group will release its interim report for the first half-year 2021 on Tuesday 31 August 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts to be held on 31 August 2021 at 11:00 am Vilnius / 9:00 am London 

To join the earnings call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nqe4aft 

Alternatively, you can join the earnings call through the dial-in numbers below: 

United Kingdom, London: +44 20 7192 8338 

Lithuania, Vilnius: +370 5 214 0081 

United States, New York: +1 (646) 7413-167 

Event Plus Passcode: 5082919 

Questions can be directed in advance to Ignitis Group’s IR, after registering for the earnings call or live during the call. 

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:  

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  

The interim report will be available for download at:  

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  

For additional information, please contact: 

Communications 

Artūras Ketlerius 

+370 620 76076 

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 

Investor Relations 

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė 

+370 643 14925 

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt 