ManyChat Drives 700% Lift In Lead Conversions For Client Companies Via Instagram Automation With Two Million IG Messages Sent Daily

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManyChat, the #1 Chat Marketing platform that helps nearly two million businesses support billions of their customers in real-time and at scale, today announced that on the heels of its integration of Chat Marketing into Instagram Messenger, which was announced in June during Facebook’s annual developer conference, F8 Refresh, tens of thousands of ManyChat customers are seeing “off the charts” growth in engagement and conversions.





With more than two million Instagram messages sent daily through ManyChat, customers around the world are reporting:





700% lift in lead conversions

30-40% in increase in story engagement

9x increases in bookings/sales





Says ManyChat CEO Mike Yan, “Instagram Automation is the next threshold for any eCommerce company wanting to appeal to their customers, especially millennial and GenZ customers. Especially now that IG Automation is open to all accounts, ManyChat users are seeing incredible growth as a result of adopting automation to their marketing strategy.”





"Working with Instagram DM Automation by ManyChat has enabled us to see incredible engagement for our clients and we believe this is just the beginning,” said Trilce Jirón Garro, Founder and CEO of TBS Marketing, a Chat Marketing agency and ManyChat Agency Partner. “Automation saves us time and allows us to instantly communicate with customers."





According to a recent eMarketer study, as many as 71% of U.S. businesses are using Instagram to market their products and services. And the expectation is that over the course of the next 1-2 years, every business that is using Instagram meaningfully will be adopting Instagram Automation.





About ManyChat

ManyChat is the world’s leading Chat Marketing platform, helping nearly two million businesses in 190 countries engage and support billions of their customers in real-time and at scale through conversations on Instagram Messenger, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and email. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, or Twitter.