First of Its Kind in Calgary First Street Market Urban Food Hall Opening in Victoria Park

CALGARY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary’s culinary scene is growing! First Street Market is pleased to announce a soft opening on August 24 - offering a taste of the delicious food from talented vendors - with an official public opening August 30. Bringing local food purveyors together, First Street Market is the first of its kind urban food hall designed with community in mind. In the base of The Underwood, the food hall will serve as a gathering space for all ages in an unparalleled setting in the centre of Calgary’s Beltline located directly on the only activity park in the area.



The licensed food hall will host nine chef-inspired cuisine vendors and a full-service bar specializing in local craft beer and cocktails. In addition to local eats and treats, First Street Market will offer an open concept dining environment serving up some amazing park views from its 50-seat patio backing onto Calgary’s well-known Haultain Park.

“Calgary is known for its progressive local food scene and we are so excited to add this concept to the city’s culinary space,” said Ryan O’Connor, President and Owner. “We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to First Street Market for an immersive and versatile dining experience.”

The innovative and vibrant food destination will include a variety of exclusive vendors offering fresh pasta, specialty breakfast, contemporary eats, vegan options, drinks, superfoods and more. Vendors include:

“My vision for First Street Market has been to create a welcoming and inclusive gathering space for all, with exceptional cuisine. After years of preparation, we are finally ready to unveil this new concept for Calgarians to enjoy,” says O’Connor.

With a selection of menu items from all over the world under one roof, Calgarians won’t have to travel far to get an assortment of food and beverages well beyond traditional food hall offerings. Redefining what it means to dine in a food hall, First Street Market caters to both dine in or pickup up of countless creative dishes.

To learn more about First Street Market, visit fsmyyc.com or Instagram for updates on opening events.

