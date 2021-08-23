MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 27 August at 10.00 CET about H1 2021

English Danish

MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for H1 2021 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk , where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below.

Denmark + 45 78723252 UK + 44 3333009264 US + 1 6467224904

Additional information:

Phone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment