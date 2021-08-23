Legrand Introduces The Infinium acclAIM™ Fiber Solution — With Direct Connectivity To Replace MTP/MPO Cassette-Based Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today unveiled its latest fiber breakthrough, the Infinium acclAIM Fiber Solution , at the BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition , booth #6228. As part of Legrand’s fiber offerings, the new acclAIM Fiber Solution redefines fiber connectivity by replacing pre-terminated cassette-based solutions with direct connections—to deliver the lowest insertion loss available on the market.



Hyper-scale, cloud, and 5G network managers now require higher density and improved scalability that comes with the implementation of next-generation 2fiber connectors. However, when upgrading fiber systems, they are also experiencing challenges such as polarity, optical loss, delivery, design/deployment headaches, and high costs associated with cassette use. The acclAIM Fiber Solution dramatically decreases or eliminates many of these challenges by leveraging unique innovations such as:

Near infinite scalability to promote unlimited migration paths.

Link configuration options such as standard, array, distribution, convergent, or mixed.

Multiple media interfaces such as 10GBASE, 25GBASE, 40GBASE, 100GBASE, 400GBASE, and beyond.

Application-defined polarity, enabling polarity to be adapted to any link configuration—pre-planned, on-site, or on the fly.

Direct mating breakout allowing acclAIM connectors to mate directly to an array of twin fiber patch cords.

No gender considerations—just direct connections.

Flexible density beyond ultra-high densities.



“The acclAIM fiber solution is ideal for any computer center experiencing challenges with increasing network speed, compressed optical budgets, or dealing with challenges associated with cassettes,” said Kristen Poulos, General Manager, Legrand Data Infrastructure. “The fiber solution was not built to only address this current data center upgrade cycle rather, to provide value much longer. Due to its vast migration capability, the acclAIM enables sustainability through drastically longer life cycles to provide a building asset for decades to come.”

The acclAIM fiber solution is available in Q4 2021. For more information please visit https://bit.ly/2XQG9ek or contact sales support at 1-800-934-5432.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).



https://www.legrandgroup.com



