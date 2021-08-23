New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea Selected as a Winner of Walmart 2020 Open Call

New Orleans, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea has landed their products on Walmart shelves in Louisiana and south Mississippi and Walmart.com. Part of the Ballard Brands portfolio of businesses, New Orleans Roast Coffee was among 800 businesses to pitch their products to be selected as a finalist of Walmart’s 2020 Open Call event. Walmart customers will be able to enjoy three flavorful blends of New Orleans Roast Coffee available in 12oz. coffee bags and single serve cups. Products are available now on Walmart shelves and on Walmart’s website for online ordering.

More than 4,800 businesses from across the U.S. and abroad submitted applications as part of the seventh iteration of Walmart’s Open Call. The group was then narrowed down to approximately 800 entrepreneurs who pitched their products to a team of Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers, New Orleans Roast included. While in its seventh year, the event was the company’s first-ever virtual Open Call.

“We’re proud to have been in the same company as some incredible businesses in the event, including those in our backyard right here in Louisiana,” said Peter Boylan, President of Ballard Brands. “We look forward to reaching more customers through this opportunity and giving them the chance to experience our rich, flavorful roasts and blends.”

New Orleans Roast Products Available at Walmart:

Medium Roast: A blend from Central and South America featuring a bright and smooth finish.

A blend from Central and South America featuring a bright and smooth finish. Chocolate Beignet: Flavors of rich chocolate and New Orleans beignets with coffee beans sourced from Brazil and Honduras.

Flavors of rich chocolate and New Orleans beignets with coffee beans sourced from Brazil and Honduras. Southern Pecan: With beans from Brazil and Honduras, this blend is inspired by classic New Orleans flavors of creamy pralines and a rich, buttery finish.

“Congratulations to New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea for landing their products on Walmart shelves. We are excited to offer their rich blends of New Orleans inspired coffee flavors to Walmart customers,” said Ryan Isabell, Walmart director of merchandising – coffee, tea, cocoa. “We are proud to continue our commitment to sourcing products manufactured here in the U.S., and to give small businesses the opportunity to reach new customers through our stores and online platforms.”

Proudly roasted by PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, New Orleans Roast features 100% Arabica coffees that have a flavor-centric portfolio with unique tasting profiles highlighting New Orleans and Southern flavor themes, such as Crème Brulee, Bananas Foster, Bourbon Pecan Pie, Mardi Gras and even pure ground Chicory. New Orleans Roast continues to be inventive, adding new mouthwatering flavors to the lineup each year. In addition to consumer goods, New Orleans Roast is available wholesale for back-of-house use at restaurants, hotels, events and other businesses.

About New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea

Founded in 2008, New Orleans Roast Coffee & Tea began roasting coffee in the city's historic Faubourg Marigny district, just steps from the French Quarter. Using only the finest 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 15 origin coffees –from Sumatra to Ethiopia, from Honduras to Brazil and beyond– allows for perfectly crafted coffee blends that are as flavorful as the city the coffee roaster calls home. Part of the Ballard Brands portfolio of businesses and led by Roastmaster Felton Jones, New Orleans Roast coffee offers unmatched quality, including flavors with hints of French chicory, the buttery taste of our Southern Pecan coffee, or a deliciously balanced Dark Roast.

