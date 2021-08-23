Global X ETFs Named One of Crain’s 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for 2021 by Crain’s New York Business.

Conducted by Crain’s in partnership with Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research company, the Best Places to Work in New York City survey and awards program has been dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area’s best employers for the past 14 years.

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has been able to rise to new levels of success through an agility and intellectual curiosity that have become foundational to the firm’s culture and evolution. As Global X has grown, it has been able to maintain the uniqueness and spirt that has made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client-focus, teamwork and a spirit of exploration that enables Global X to consistently reach new heights.

“Having grown up in a small town in Spain as a Wall Street outsider, I fundamentally believe that every person’s potential has no limits if they are provided with the right opportunity and support structure. Mirroring this conviction, Global X fosters a culture that takes pride in the things that make each employee different and actively celebrates each person’s uniqueness,” said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. “Being named one of the top 100 places to work in New York City by Crain’s reaffirms Global X as a company that not only encourages its employees to question, innovate and inspire but allows them to bring their whole selves to work.”

Having surpassed a headcount of 100 employees this year, Global X ETFs is growing quickly and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 80 ETF strategies and over $35 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.ii





i Source: Global X, as of 8/16/21

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021