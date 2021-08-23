Scott's Cheap Flights celebrates National Cheap Flight Day by showing travelers they can snag deals all year long

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2+ million members to exceptional airfare deals, is celebrating National Cheap Flight Day by educating travelers that the logic behind waiting until August 23rd to start seeing low airfare is just not accurate.

National Cheap Flight Day was created in 2015 and was meant to designate the day when airfare supposedly drops from its summer high prices. However, that data is fundamentally flawed. Scott Keyes, co-founder and Chief Flight Expert of Scott’s Cheap Flights, says scoring affordable flight deals is a year-round opportunity for travelers and that they should not wait until August 23rd, the original reason behind celebrating National Cheap Flight Day, to start seeing savings.

“Cheap flights can pop up anytime,” said Keyes. “They’re unpredictable. If you waited until August 23 to book, you might miss out on some amazing deals. One of the best deals we sent in 2018—Los Angeles to Bali in business class for $670 (normally $4,500)—was sent August 16. One of the best deals of 2020 ($63 to Chile) was sent in November and one of the best deals of 2021 ($202 to Japan) was sent in April. As the below graph shows, while the number of deals we find varies each month, in August 2020, we actually found a few less deals than in other months.”

Some of the roundtrip fares Scott’s Cheap Flights found over the past 12-months include:

November 12, 2020: Mistake Fare for $63 nonstop from Atlanta to Chile

December 2, 2020: Hawaii $109 nonstop from San Diego, San Francisco, and San José

April 23, 2021: Japan $202-$283 from Chicago, Denver, Houston, Newark, San Francisco, Charlotte, Dallas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Washington DC, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Myrtle Beach, and Raleigh

May 25, 2021: Mistake Fare NYC to 8 UK cities for $1,050+ in business class

June 10, 2021: All over Europe, $300s regular economy from Baltimore, Washington DC, San Francisco, NYC, Miami, LA, Chicago, and Charlotte

The key to finding cheap flights is to book well in advance (1 to 3 months for domestic flights, 2 to 8 months for international flights) and get alerted when low fares pop up so you can book them before they’re gone. In the cheap flights world, the better the fare, the shorter it tends to last.

“So while the bad news is that there’s no single cheapest day of the year to start booking flights, there’s also good news: right now, we’re living in the Golden Age of Cheap Flights,” said Keyes. “It’s never been cheaper to fly overseas as it is today.” So today we’re celebrating the fact that cheap flights happen all year round.

