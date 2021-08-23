Applied Launches Fully Browser-Native Version of Applied Epic

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the launch of a fully browser-native version of Applied Epic, the most widely used and fastest-growing agency management system in the world. As part Applied Epic’s transformation to an open, API-based platform, new browser-native Applied Epic provides an industry-standard approach to software development, creating a simpler user experience, speeding up access to the application and new capabilities, and reducing software management overhead.

By streamlining frequently used workflows and increasing the ability to deliver more frequent releases, the browser-native platform enables agents to more easily learn the system between releases and during onboarding. The browser enables a single access point for multiple systems that occur as a result of a merger or acquisition, and provides greater flexibility for integrations, allowing agencies to scale quickly. Through less clicks and simpler workflows that get to information more quickly, the browser-native technology will also deliver simpler user experiences for increased productivity.

As part of this transformation and based on Google’s Apigee technology, Applied Epic’s open, API-based architecture enables easier data exchange in and out the platform, providing more choice for how to build in and around Applied Epic and increasing scalability for acquisitive companies. Modern data storage with Google’s BigQuery Data Lake technology also improves speed of querying data, removes hardware burden and cost, and provides choice in business intelligence solutions to visualize data into actionable intelligence.

“The cornerstones of browser-native technology are speed and simplicity, and with the pace of technology change, agencies need technology that will give them the flexibility to build the tech stack that is right for their business and will scale as fast as they grow,” said Michael Howe, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Epic Transformation is a major delivery milestone for Applied and a major value driver for our customers, but it doesn’t stop with Applied Epic – it extends across the Applied portfolio, and we are excited to bring this innovation to agents, insurers, MGAs and their partners so they can fully realize the benefits of the Digital Ecosystem of Insurance.”

