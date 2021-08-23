Applied Expands Epic Quotes to Support Commercial Lines

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the expansion of Epic Quotes to support Commercial Lines quoting directly in Applied Epic. Connected to markets via IVANS Distribution Platform and integrated into daily workflows, Epic Quotes for Commercial Lines creates a simpler, more efficient and more connected commercial lines quoting experience for all stakeholders. At launch, agents will have access to quote small commercial risks for Coterie, Encova, Travelers, and Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies.

Epic Quotes for commercial lines simplifies new business and renewal marketing processes to improve agency productivity and speed to market. The small commercial quoting experience pulls policy and customer data already in the management system to populate commercial applications that incorporate the unique question sets of major markets, eliminating the need for rekeying information into multiple applications. By tapping into IVANS Distribution Platform, Epic Quotes for small commercial first presents in-appetite markets for each risk, allows agents to select desired markets, which then presents bindable quotes or bridges this data directly into insurer’s panels to complete the quote and bind experience. Using Epic Quotes for Commercial Lines, agents benefits from more efficient quoting workflows, gain greater access to markets and drive a more profitable commercial lines book of business.

“We have seen agency success in embedding personal lines rating into Applied Epic, giving them more efficient workflows by being able to stay within their management system, and we see the same opportunity for small commercial lines of business,” said Michael Howe, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “We are excited to expand Epic Quotes to further automate quoting of small commercial business directly within agents’ commercial lines policy workflows, ensuring a more efficient and profitable commercial lines policy lifecycle.”

