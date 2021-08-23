PlanSource Announces New Chief Executive Officer as Company Experiences Monumental Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, has welcomed Tom Signorello as the Chief Executive Officer. Signorello joins the company’s seasoned executive team to lead the PlanSource through its next phase of growth as current CEO Dayne Williams steps into the role of Executive Chairman.



Signorello brings a 23-year track record of leading thriving enterprise software companies and advancing their market leadership position through strategic initiatives. Tom is well versed in creating profitable revenue streams across multiple industries and accelerating business objectives. His extensive experience with creating successful partner alliance ecosystems and mergers and acquisitions will be essential to achieving the company’s strategic vision.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to join the PlanSource team and take on the next phase of the company’s growth,” said PlanSource CEO Tom Signorello. “It’s an exciting time in the benefits technology industry as automation creates increased efficiencies and the opportunity for better end-user experiences. PlanSource is well-positioned to continue leading the industry, and I am committed to furthering our mission to provide the best customer experience.”

Signorello was most recently CEO of Arcserve, a global top five data protection vendor, where he established the company’s global strategy, exceeded sales targets and set the product direction of the company’s portfolio of solutions. Prior to joining Arcserve in 2017, Signorello served as Chief Executive Officer at OnX, a global solutions and services provider. There he dramatically improved top-line revenue by integrating people, processes and systems to create a revolutionary digital experience that achieved exceptional business outcomes.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom as our new CEO,” said Dayne Williams, Executive Chairman of PlanSource. “He brings genuine passion and proven experience to scaling software businesses through strategic initiatives and strong leadership. Tom’s extensive background in leading successful SaaS companies gives me great confidence that he will be a remarkable leader joining the well-established team to take PlanSource to new heights.”

PlanSource has been experiencing significant growth, with more than 350 new team members hired globally in 2021 and 190+ current job openings. More than 800 new customers went live on the PlanSource benefits platform in the last 12 months, and the company recently announced several new partnerships with companies such as Sage People, Voluntary Benefit Advisors and Prepare Benefits.

