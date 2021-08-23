FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its 4 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting its national syndicated shows, TONIGHT, Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and TOMORROW, Tuesday, Night, August 24, 2021 at 10:30PM PT on Fox Business Network.

New To The Street’s 218th TV show airs tonight, Monday, August 23, 2021, 10:30PM PT, features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2) RushNet, Inc.;s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPINK:RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman.

3). Global Wellness Strategies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) with Ms. Meris Kott, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency IAGON’s (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) interview with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO.

John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) talks to New to The Street TV, tonight, Monday, August 23, 2021, about their Company’s Kush® brand which is a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. He further describes an arsenal of other products for the treatment of both animal and people in pipeline development. Mr. Lai gives an update about the Company’s recent shares being up-lifted to the NASDAQ Market, and its product sales growth. Understanding pet owners’ compassion for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai gives viewers a passionate discussion of the Company’s mission in helping animals.

Back again on New to The Street’s tonight, Monday, August 23, 2021, TV show, Mr. Ashely Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc. (a.k.a- heliosDX) (OTCPINK:RSHN) talks to viewers about the Company’s clinical laboratory. He explains the technological and sophisticated equipment which enables heliosDX to provide accurate and timely lab results to the medical and clinical industries. Further, he outlines RSHN’s business model, and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector.

On tonight’s Monday, August 23, 2021, New to The Street TV show, Ms. Meris Kott, CEO, Global Wellness Strategies, Inc.’s (OTCQB: PNNRF) (CSE: LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) explains to viewers the Company’s chronic pain solution products. She discusses the Company’s immediate and long-terms objectives, providing novel drug development utilizing MDMA-base medicines for the treatment of those with chronic pain. She introduces their Company’s 2 USA owned brands, Sunshine State Tea and KaleidoMyco products which are infused with hemp and medicinal mushroom ingredients. Further, Ms. Kott explains the approval process of bring the Company’s unique chronic pain products to the market.

New to the Street, welcomes on tonight’s, Monday, August 23, 2021 show, Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO at IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) who talks about the uniqueness of IAGONs blockchain technology, and how its cloud base growing ecosystem gives users tamper-proof security. He provides specifics about IAGON’s decentralized services and its AI learning capabilities which give crypto miners and operators storage and processing. He explains the IAGON token and how it is distributed by and to their end-users, and the ease of conversions to fiat monies.

New To The Street’s Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 TV show line-up on Fox Business Network features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). B2Digital, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:BTDG) interview with Mr. Greg P. Bell, CEO.

3). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President.

Back again for a second night on New to The Street’s tomorrow, Tuesday night’s, August 24, 2021, show, Mr. John Lai, CEO at PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) who, again, updates the TV viewers about the Company veterinarian-administered products for the treatment of osteoarthritis for dogs and horses. He understands the needs of pet owners and their lover for their animals and provides a comprehensive overview of PETV’s products and case-study successes. Mr. Lai talks about the growth of its Kush® brand becoming widely used in veterinary clinics. Again, he gives a brief overview of the Company’s overall growth and operational updates, and the most recent information about their successful financial stock offering and up-listing the Company’s shares onto the NASDAQ .

New to The Street TV welcomes, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Mr. Greg P. Bell, CEO at B2Digital, Inc. (OTCPink; BTDG) to the show. Mr. Bell talks to the show’s audience about the Company’s sports televised services which the specialize in developing and fast tracking the emerging entertainment programs, transaction technology and media brand platforms. He provides exciting commentary about the BTDG’s successful media streaming platforms, “The B2 Fighting Series” and “The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network.” Mr. Bell explains, that under his leadership, the Company continues to move forward with the building of its premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) development league), and further, he explains that BTDG is looking at acquiring vertically integrated sports related companies.

On tomorrow night’s, Tuesday August 24, 2021, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) again, gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. As an expert in internet security and privacy, he provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. Further, he helps viewers understand the typical open platforms people use while on the internet and the risk of using these platforms with the likelihood of individuals and corporate entities being hacked.

Again on the show, tomorrow, Tuesday Night, August 24, 2021, New to The Street TV interviews StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both talk about the Company’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. During the interview, they talk about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product. Both give an overview about the Company’s other cybersecurity products, ProtectID ®, GuardedID® and MobileTrust® .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/

About heliosDx (RushNet, Inc.) (OTCPINK:RSHN):

heliosDX (OTCPINK:RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4):

Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) focuses on becoming the first and only Company solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines utilizing clinical trials for the purposes of novel drug development. The Company’s scientific team will conduct clinical research on an IP-protected, novel drug, with MDMA as the primary API, with a view to modulate the psychosocial component of pain. After positive confirmation from the proof-of-concept clinical study, toxicology and CMC will be conducted to open an IND (Investigational New Drug) File with the FDA. The Company has a line of consumer products made with hemp and medicinal mushrooms infused CBD- https://globalwellnessstrategies.com/ .

About IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG):

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) is an “Open Source” platform for harnessing the storage capacities and processing power of multiple computers over a decentralized Blockchain grid. IAGON enables to store big data files and repositories, as well as smaller scales of files, and to carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic and AI technologies in a user-friendly way. IAGON’s major aim is to revolutionize the cloud and web services market by offering a decentralized grid of storage and processing. By joining the unused storage capacity in servers and personal computers and their processing power, we can create a super-computer and super data center that can compete with any of the current cloud computing moguls. Its token-based economy is based on computer, server and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted IAGON tokens that can trade back to fiat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase IAGON tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the grid - https://iagon.com/ .

About B2Digital Inc. (OTCPINK:BTDG):



B2Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK:BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year. The Fitness Facility segment operates primarily through the ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up this segment at a pace of 4-8 new locations per year. ONE More Gym locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

