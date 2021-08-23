Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ninnas, Toivo
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 400,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 400,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AS Taastusravikeskus Viiking
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ninnas, Toivo
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 200,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ Tekali
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ninnas, Toivo
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 18.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 200,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanschmidt, Harri
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 19.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 87,352 Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 87,352; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee