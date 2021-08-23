Blockware Mining taking delivery of 13,800 additional Bitmain Miners

CHICAGO, Ill, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blockware Mining, one of North America’s fastest-growing Bitcoin mining companies, announced that it is taking delivery of an additional 13,800 Bitmain S19j Pro 100T machines over the next year. This significant order will triple the company’s hash rate within the next 12 months and the company expects to hit greater than 1 EH/s of total output in mid-2022.

Blockware Mining will take delivery of the Bitmain S19j Pro 100T miners starting in August 2021 through July 2022 as part of Bitmain’s Annual Purchase Program. 7,800 will be added to Blockware Mining’s current fleet of 5,000 rigs for a total of 12,800 deployed for self-mining. The remaining 6,000 rigs will be sold to other operators elsewhere in the U.S.

“We are growing our business on the foundation of a robust, dependable mining rig supply chain,” said Michael Stoltzner, President and CEO of Blockware Mining. “We have secured a steady stream of deliveries that will continue to drive our organic growth.”

Blockware Mining, a private company, is an important member of the mining marketplace and is part of the drive to expand hashrate within the U.S. The company recently announced an agreement with the State of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Economic Development, among other organizations, to expand its in-state operations and build a new 30-megawatt facility, with a capacity to expand to 100 megawatts in the future. The formal groundbreaking for this Paducah Kentucky facility is expected to take place in September.

“Acquisition of rigs, and development of facilities are fundamental to the mining industry,” continued Stoltzner. “The scarcity of rigs and demand for hosting created a significant barrier to entry for companies looking to enter this business and we have allocated significant resources to making more deals and funding our rapid growth.”

Blockware Mining recently announced appointments of a new board member and three new advisory team members from William Blair, Clover Imaging Group, LedgerStat Capital, and Speedwagon Capital Partners, as well as a $25M investment round.





About Blockware Mining, Inc.

Blockware Mining is a diversified Bitcoin mining infrastructure and colocation service provider headquartered in Chicago, IL. Blockware Mining offers clients one of the most competitive hardware and hosting packages to get miners up and hashing using the latest generation mining equipment. For more information, visit www.blockwaremining.io.