Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. Signs TV Commercial Package with New to The Street TV Airing 1200 Commercials Starting in September 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street TV announces that Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:PHBI) signed a TV commercial package which will air 1200 commercials about PHBI; airings start in September 2021.



The agreement calls for the televised commercials to air over the next 12-months on Fox News , Fox Business Network, CNBC, Newsmax TV , MSNBC and ESPN .

Currently, Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.’s President, Mr. Peter Wojcik continues to be interviewed about PHBI’s corporate on-goings on New to The Street TV’s long-form syndicated airing. The interviews will continue with the added commercial support per the agreement.

Mr. Peter Wojcik, President of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. states, “These commercials are designed to inform the public on the multiple uses and growth of PHBI’s hemp agricultural products. We are confident that the upcoming Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.’s TV ad campaigns can inform the public on the Company’s products in the rapidly evolving hemp farming and agricultural sectors. Working with New to the Street and their sophisticated media production staff and writers, together we developed a fantastic televised commercial platform to get our Corporate message out about both the hemp agriculture industry and the on-goings at PHBI.”

Mr. Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New to The Street” TV states, “New to the Street TV and its staff of dedicated professionals look forward in the production and distribution of the 1200 commercial airings, designed to inform the public on the hemp business at Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. The TV commercial campaign provides a platform for the public to become aware of the growing hemp marketplace, and the discovery of the unique position PHBI has in this growth industry of hemp and CBD products.”

Management at Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. believes the commercials can provide viewers information about the Company’s hemp related products which can assist hemp farmers and can inform both current and potential investors about the Company’s on-going growth of its operations.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:PHBI):

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., is a publicly traded (OTCPINK: PHBI) company. Pharmagreen is a Company focused on the CBD hemp industry for the production and supply of starter plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen’s mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets to CBD hemp farmers and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using tissue cultures in low temperature storage for all plant species; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company please visit www.pharmagreen.ca .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

