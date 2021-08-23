FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS & RESEARCH INSTITUTE SURVEY FINDS CANCER PATIENTS SUPPORT COVID-19 VACCINE & MASK MANDATE

Fort Myers, Fla, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A survey of more than 6,800 cancer patients conducted this month by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) found that patients overwhelmingly prefer that the FCS physicians, nurses and staff members who provide their care are vaccinated and wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and provide a safe environment within clinics. FCS fielded the online survey to assess patient reaction to its recent mandate for physicians and employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1, 2021, with the first dose being administered no later than August 31, 2021.

The key findings of the survey are:

The overwhelming majority (88%) of patients said it is important for FCS physicians, nurses and staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with 67% saying it was ‘extremely important.’

This same percentage (88%) of patients said it is important for their FCS providers to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated. 50% said it was ‘extremely important;’ 12% said it was ‘not at all important.’

Over half of patients surveyed (56%) said they would consider changing to another cancer care provider if FCS clinicians and staff were not vaccinated and did not wear masks.

Patients were less likely (26%) to consider changing providers if their FCS providers wore masks, regardless of vaccination status.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “At FCS, we base all of our decisions on what is best for the health and safety of our specialized patient population and team members. The data and the science continue to show that the vaccine is our very best defense to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“Our patients have strongly affirmed that our decision to mandate vaccines and masks for our workforce is of critical importance,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “We remain committed to doing everything possible to keep our patients, team members and their families and our communities safe and protected.

FCS will require all 250 physicians and nearly 4,400 team members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 1, 2021. Those who are exempt due to documented medical or religious reasons will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing (and be required to adhere to mask policy). Additionally, FCS is continuing rigorous protocols within its nearly 100 clinic and corporate locations that include screening, mask wearing and social distancing. Visitor restrictions remain in effect to further contain the risk of COVID-19 spread and outbreak.

