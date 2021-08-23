Facial Rejuvenation Market Size Worth USD 27,110.43 Million by 2027 at 20.65% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facial Rejuvenation Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Facial Rejuvenation Market Information By Product Type, End-User and Region Forecast till 2027” the market is expected to reach USD 27,110.43 Million at 20.65% CAGR by 2027.

Market Scope:

Facial rejuvenation is a cosmetic surgery that restores skin elasticity and improves the appearance of the skin using non-invasive or minimally invasive methods.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players of the market are:

Allergan (Ireland)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Lumenis (US)

Revance (US)

Contura Ltd (US)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Fibrocell Science Inc. (US)

Cynosure, A Hologic Company (US) ﻿

Daewoong Co. Ltd (South Korea)



Sinclair Pharma (UK)

Teoxane Laboratories (Switzerland)

Suneva Medical (US)

Solta Medical a Subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies (US)﻿

Market Drivers



The market for facial rejuvenation is being boosted by increased economic prosperity and disposable incomes all around the world. Changing lifestyles, which often result in early aging, necessitate the need for rejuvenation procedures in order to stay competitive. The market is predicted to increase due to rising demand for non-invasive aesthetic operations, technological advancements by industry participants, and the changing lifestyle of the urban population. Furthermore, rising demand for faster outcomes and shorter treatment times, as well as expanding popularity and awareness of facial rejuvenation, are projected to drive market expansion. Easy access to treatments, increased awareness of novel and less painful techniques, rising affordability, and wider penetration of cosmetic products in local marketplaces are all factors supporting this market's rise.

Market Restraints:

However, constraints such as a scarcity of skilled workers and a lack of evidence of these techniques' clinical efficacy are limiting the market's expansion. Nonetheless, the introduction of international regulatory standards for cosmetic treatment standardization is likely to define new paradigms for the market's growth.

COVID-19 Analysis

With the pandemic spread of COVID-19, the public's perception of facial rejuvenation has shifted dramatically. During the pandemic, the population has a favourable attitude toward facial rejuvenation. Minimally invasive procedures, such as "Botox," "Hyaluronic acid," and "PRP," are very popular. The primary actors are concentrating their efforts on determining how public interest in cosmetic rejuvenation has changed over time and how to proceed post-pandemic.

Market Segmentation

The market for facial rejuvenation has been split by product type and end user.

Botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, topical skincare products, and skin rejuvenation devices are the product types that make up the worldwide face rejuvenation market. Due to rising demand globally, increased use by cosmetic surgeons, and cost-effectiveness over other alternatives, the dermal fillers segment held the biggest market share in 2018.

Hospitals and clinics, dermatology clinics, and others are the end-user segments of the market. Due to its growing popularity in emerging nations, the dermatology clinics segment was predicted to increase at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas division is the most important regional market. Increased knowledge of dermal filler operations, as well as an increase in the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and high per capita disposable income. Other factors projected to drive the growth of the facial rejuvenation market in the region include an increase in the number of treatments, an aging and middle-aged population, and increased spending on facial rejuvenation products.

Due to the increasing acceptance of new cosmetic goods, as well as the increasing number of product approvals and availability of products across the area, the Facial Rejuvenation market in Europe ranked second in 2018. Surgical techniques are typically utilized for facial rejuvenation, however non-surgical facial rejuvenation procedures have grown in popularity in recent decades because to their low cost.

The fastest-growing geographical market is Asia-Pacific. Rising per capita disposable income, escalating demand for facial aesthetics products, and increased awareness about non-invasive cosmetic procedures accessible in the market are all contributing to the growth of the facial rejuvenation market in this area.

Due to restricted access to treatment facilities and technological advancements, the Middle East and Africa market is predicted to grow at the slowest rate.

