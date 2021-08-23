Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Announces Updated COVID Booklet

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An updated version of the popular booklet by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment, is now available and can be downloaded free from aapsonline.org.



No COVID vaccines were available when the original edition was released in January. With 170 million Americans or 51 percent of the population now fully vaccinated, cases are nonetheless surging. Breakthrough infections are occurring, so vaccinated persons also need information about early treatment.



The booklet explains the symptoms of the disease and its three phases: viral replication, cytokine storm (inflammatory response), and hemagglutination/thrombosis (blood clotting). All patients need to strengthen their immune systems, as with adequate vitamin D and zinc. Once a person is infected, early sequential multi-drug treatment is indicated to prevent hospitalization and death.



This booklet mainly concerns Pillar II of the pandemic response—early treatment, which is the most commonly neglected. The other pillars are contagion control, hospitalization, and vaccination.



An important revision is an increase in the recommended dose of ivermectin from 0.2 mg per kg body weight to 0.4-0.6 mg/kg.



A Chinese translation is now available.



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.