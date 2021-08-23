UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH JOINS D2L WAVE AS AN EDUCATION PARTNER

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that the University of Guelph, a global provider of innovative post-secondary education, has joined D2L Wave as one of its first education partners.

D2L Wave is a bold new approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions like University of Guelph.

The University of Guelph (UofG) is an internationally renowned research-intensive and learner-centred academic institution. Open Learning and Educational Support (OpenEd) extends the reach of UofG through the design, development and offering of innovative, high quality, and relevant continuing education programs, making education accessible to all learners. Programs, pathways, and micro-credentials help professionals build their skills and stack courses together to earn credentials that support them as their education and career goals evolve. These educational opportunities are offered in a wide range of formats including online, blended and in person to meet diverse learning styles and needs. This learner-centric flexibility perfectly aligns with D2L Wave’s goal of encouraging lifelong learning and skill development in the workforce.

“Learning is truly a lifelong journey and we’re passionate about creating opportunities for continuous personal growth and professional development for people around the world,” says Michelle Fach, Executive Director at the University of Guelph. “Through OpenEd, we offer learners the choice and flexibility to learn when, where and how it makes sense for them. By continuing our long-standing partnership with D2L, we’re able to take continuing education to the next level and help more professionals achieve their learning goals.”

“D2L is passionate about transforming the way the world learns and partnering with innovative leaders to help learners achieve more than they dreamed possible,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The University of Guelph has shared our mission since the start and helped connect learners with educational opportunities that exceed their needs and goals. I’m so proud to build on our work together through D2L Wave and bring forward a new era for professional development in workplaces.”

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees’ potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com.

