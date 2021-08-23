Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Managed Three Pennsylvania Associations

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to grow its client portfolio with the addition of three new associations in Pennsylvania.

The first new client is a single-family home community located in historic Thornbury Township, PA. The previously self-managed association will benefit from Associa Mid-Atlantic’s expert industry leadership as they work to provide residents with the best available lifestyle and management services.

In addition, Associa Mid-Atlantic was recently selected as the managing agent for a community in Warrington, PA. Containing 107 townhomes, the neighborhood is located in the coveted Central Bucks School District and is minutes from shopping, dining, and major local art galleries.

Finally, Associa Mid-Atlantic added a new community in Phoenixville Borough. A highly sought-after neighborhood, the 117-townhome community is just minutes from The Reservoir Dog Park, Friendship Field Park, and other local activities and restaurants in Chester County.

“The Associa Mid-Atlantic team is excited to bring our expertise and proven industry leadership to each of these new communities,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “We look forward to serving the board members and residents in each of these unique associations.”

