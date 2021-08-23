Korea Ginseng Corp. Donates Additional Immune Boosting Product to Children in Los Angeles

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce, as part of its ongoing Children’s Immunity Donation Relay Campaign, it recently donated over 3,000 boxes (a $45,000 value) of its i-Kicker, a children’s wellness drink containing six-year-old Korean Red Ginseng and Deer Antler Velvet, and its Kid’s Tonic, an immunity boosting drink for children. The goal of the campaign is to help provide immune support to children under the age of 12 in the Los Angeles community who do not yet have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.



The campaign kicked off on August 11 when donations were made to counseling services, domestic violence shelters, and family foster care programs at Korean American Family Services in Los Angeles. On August 18, KGC held a donation ceremony at the Korean American Special Education Center, a program for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities.

Commenting on the donations KGC’s U.S. CEO, Heung-sil Lee, said, “We started this campaign with the intent of helping kids to boost their immunity and grow healthy. More and more children who were thought to be less vulnerable to COVID-19 are getting infected every day. We hope these donations will enable others to experience the benefits our CheongKwanJang Korean Red Ginseng-based products have to offer.”

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS.

