Strategy Consulting Market Size Can Reach USD 43.98 Billion by 2025 Exhibiting at 5.24% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Strategy Consulting Market information by Services, by Organization Size, by Industry Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market was valued USD 30.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at 5.24% CAGR and reach USD 43.98 billion by 2025.

Market Scope:

Strategy consulting is an approach taken by prominent industry leaders to maintain their position or leverage on upcoming trends. Strategy consulting companies are emerging owing to ease of gauging public sentiment, access to figures and facts, and huge demand by large and small enterprises. The report on the global strategy consulting market by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals new insights on these companies for the forecast period (2020-2025). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the consulting approaches of these companies are explored in the report.

Dominant Key Players on Strategy Consulting Market Covered Are:

Accenture

A.T. Kearney

McKinsey & Company

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

PwC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Roland Berger LLC

Strategy Consulting Market Drivers

Economic Growth to Drive Market Demand

The rise in economic growth made possible by emergence of ecommerce companies and surge in customer spending can drive the demand for strategy consulting market. The intense competition among Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart as well as rapid changes in buying patterns of customers can create the demand for experts. For instance, PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) has partnered with Amazon Web Services to provide unique approaches to customer relationship management, retail interface design, and technological innovation.

Moreover, expansion of sectors such as IT and BFSI and increasing expenditure on consultancy services can provide a fillip to the strategy consulting market. Focus on catering to customer experience and rapid delivery of goods are likely to provide opportunities to the market.

Rise of Consolidation to Enable Strategy Consulting Market Growth

The strategy consulting market is estimated to expand at a remarkable rate owing to mergers and acquisitions to rise during the forecast period. Consolidation of various niche companies and need to control product prices can lead to the assistance of these companies. Moreover, restructuring strategies by companies and others looking to expand their operations in the Middle East can play a pivotal role in market growth.

Establishment of In-house Consultancies to Hamper Market Growth

Large companies in hospitality, IT, telecom, and healthcare sectors are creating in-house consulting teams to curb increasing prices of these services. In addition, the time consumed by the research and tough competition by firms in the IT sector has led to surge in fees can support the trend. Lastly, the lack of skilled consultants can constrain the market growth.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Strategy & Operations to Deliver Huge Returns

Based on services, the global strategy consulting market has been segmented into mergers & acquisitions, strategy & operations, organizational strategy, corporate strategy, economic policy, business model transformation, functional strategy, and digital strategy. The strategy & operations service can perform exceptionally due to utilization of digital and traditional approaches to lower operational expenses and increase productivity.

SMEs to Exhibit a Strong Growth Rate

Based on organization size, the global market is divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to account for the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the need to understand shortage of capital for expansion. Focus on productivity and managerial training can be opportune for the strategy consulting market.

IT & Telecommunication Vertical to be the Biggest End-user

Based on industry vertical, the global market is categorized into manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, healthcare, BFSI, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The battle for customers and convergence of mobile and fixed services can induce the demand for consulting services.

Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate Global Strategy Consulting Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to demand for consulting agencies and rise of cybersecurity regulations. Adherence to digital laws and focus on customer privacy can provide a boost to the regional market. Emergence of new businesses and acceptance of alternate delivery models to cater to client needs will bode well for the market. The region can reach a value of USD 16.64 billion by the end of the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Strategy Consulting Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the use of face-to-face consultancies as various companies have temporarily put it on hold to tackle the effects of the virus. Introduction of stringent rules and quarantine measures put by regulatory bodies will lead to consulting agencies taking the digital approach to solving customer queries. Investments in crisis management, embracing new digital modes of communication, and utilizing on innovation for mapping new strategies can pave the way for the strategy consulting market.

Industry Update

Accenture has acquired HRC Retail Advisory to increase its solutions and services to assist clients in the retail sector.

