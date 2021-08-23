SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLDB, CAI, SAFM, SBKK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. Under the terms of the merger, CAI shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you are a CAI shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sanderson Farms shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial’s outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

