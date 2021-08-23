Erica Rose Discusses Why Should Call A Lawyer After Any Car Accident - Rose Sanders Law Firm

Houston, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite being a younger law firm amongst their colleagues, Rose Sanders Law Firm have become known as being one of the most customer-friendly and professional personal injury law firms in Houston, Dallas, and McAllen Texas areas.

Part of that is their willingness to be very transparent when it comes to the cost and process of how hiring a personal injury attorney actually works.

A good example of this is that the company has recently posted a blog article on its website that discusses why you should call a personal injury lawyer after a car accident.

This is just one of many helpful personal injury-related blogs that Rose Sanders Law Firm routinely posts to its website which can be found at https://www.rosesanderslaw.com/.

The law firm founders, Erica Rose and her husband Charles Sanders say, "getting yourself checked out by a doctor and calling a personal injury attorney is crucial to earning maximum compensation during a trial case."

The blog also mentioned how most victims are not aware of the various types of damages that they need to be aware of for calculating a compensation amount. "Dealing with the aftermath of an accident alone is a lot to handle," Charles stated, "...you need to know what damages you sustained, your rights when seeking fair compensation, and how to file a personal injury lawsuit or insurance claim."

The blog stated that all of these contribute to how difficult dealing with something like a car accident's aftermath may be.

Those who are interested in learning how to protect themselves from these legal headaches and want to know more about what to do after a car accident, may read the entire blog by going to https://www.rosesanderslaw.com/blog/2021/08/when-i-get-in-a-car-accident-what-is-the-first-step-for-hiring-a-lawyer/.

Erica Rose is not just an expert on the topic, but she lived the experience of being injured after a small car accident and not realizing the extent of her injuries until much later. She was quoted to say, "When you get into a car accident, even if your damage to your car is minor, the damage to your body may not be, and you should contact a personal injury lawyer right away before you talk to your insurance company."

She also went on to say that "injuries resulting from car accidents are something that no one wants to take on without the knowledge and experience that it takes to develop and argue a winning case to a court if it becomes necessary. That’s because there are a lot of minute details that a judge will look for when deciding the fate of a case that you most likely are unaware of that could lead to thousands of dollars more or less for your claim."

Erica Rose went on to state that "when an accident does happen that if you're not too injured to take pictures and videos, as well as call the police immediately to get a proper police report of the incident."

Rose Sanders Law Firm states that they "do much more than just represent your car accident or trucking accident case. This includes ensuring that your paperwork is filed the correct way, at the right time, in the right order, and meticulously going through the case to find where else you may be liable for further compensation."

Something very interestinging to take away is that Charles Sanders, Erica's husband, is very unique in the world of personal injury.

Charles was the son of a surgeon and grew up learning the medical and personal injury field very intimately as a young child. Personal injury law is what he has known his entire life so he's found every possible direction to take to ensure his client's case gets maximum compensation for their injuries - both mental and physical.

https://youtu.be/ky85fOwvv_8

For anyone that wants more information on their car accident or trucking accident expertise, they can refer to their website https://www.rosesanderslaw.com/. Those interested may also read their 100+ 5 star reviews on why they're the best car and truck accident lawyers in Houston TX.

