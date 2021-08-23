For the 2nd Time, Green Office Partner Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2876 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 136 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Green Office Partner is No. 2876 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Green Office Partner is once again honored to be named to the Inc. 5000. I am especially appreciative of our team being honored for our continued growth during the pandemic.

Our boutique customer experience approach to Managed Print Services, Intelligent Process Automation, and Document Management Consulting, fueled by our incredible team and company culture, has continued to produce year over year organic growth and true partnerships with our wonderful clients.

I am most proud that during the economic downturn we doubled down on our investment in building our “best in class” team, not only maintaining 100% of pre-pandemic staffing levels, but actually growing our team by an additional 45%.



Our expanded world-class team is positioned better than ever to deliver value, efficiencies, tools and innovations that increase our client’s ability to achieve their business goals,” said Todd Gallagher, CEO of Green Office Partner.



Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Green Office Partner, headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Kansas City, is a national provider of managed print services, intelligent process automation and document management consulting. The company is one of the largest Xerox and HP partners in the country. Green Office Partner specializes in multi-location, enterprise environments, for national and regional organizations, offering a single platform and point of contact to manage all their clients’ document workflow needs.

At the core of Green Office Partner’s mission is to enable their clients to focus on their fundamental business goals rather than their document workflows by building growth-oriented partnerships that drive value and long-term relationships. Green Office Partner is a privately owned company with clients across 47 states.

For more information on Green Office Partner, visit our site: https://www.greenofficepartner.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.