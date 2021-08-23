THIS WEEK: SBA Celebrates Women’s Equality Day with A Fireside Chat Featuring SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Washington, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT
Economic Equality for Women Entrepreneurs: A Conversation in Celebration of Women’s Equality Day 2021
In celebration of Women’s Equality Day on August 26, 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual fireside chat to discuss what the SBA is doing to empower and support women entrepreneurs. As the number of women entrepreneurs in the community grows to unprecedented levels, SBA has resources for women small business owners to survive and thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the SBA’s Women’s Business Centers found across the country.
WHEN
Thursday, August 26, 2021
2:00 p.m. (ET)
WHO
Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration
Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership
HOW
Registration is required. (http://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-equality-day-fireside-chat-tickets-167351114689)
About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership
The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women. To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.