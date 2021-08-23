THIS WEEK: SBA Celebrates Women’s Equality Day with A Fireside Chat Featuring SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

Washington, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT

Economic Equality for Women Entrepreneurs: A Conversation in Celebration of Women’s Equality Day 2021

In celebration of Women’s Equality Day on August 26, 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual fireside chat to discuss what the SBA is doing to empower and support women entrepreneurs. As the number of women entrepreneurs in the community grows to unprecedented levels, SBA has resources for women small business owners to survive and thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the SBA’s Women’s Business Centers found across the country.

WHEN

Thursday, August 26, 2021

2:00 p.m. (ET)



WHO

Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Natalie Madeira Cofield , Assistant Administrator, SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership

HOW

Registration is required . ( http://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-equality-day-fireside-chat-tickets-167351114689)

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women. To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration