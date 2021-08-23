Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Three Part Advisors IDEAS Midwest Conference
August 25-26, 2021
Pre-recorded presentation available on August 26; 1-on-1 meetings on August 26
- Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
September 9-10, 2021
Fireside chat on September 9 at 9:20 am ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
- Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 9-10 & 13-15, 2021
Fireside chat on September 9 at 3:30 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
- Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
September 14-15, 2021
Fireside chat on September 14 at 4:55 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
- Singular Research Compelling Values Webinar
September 16, 2021
Company presentation schedule will be posted on website
- Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
September 27-30, 2021
Fireside chat on September 27 at 4:00 pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings all day
For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcast will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.
