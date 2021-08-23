BlueLinx Announces Termination of “At-The-Market” Offering of Shares of Common Stock

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today the termination of its “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”) with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”) as sales agent. The Company elected to terminate the ATM Offering given its ample liquidity and to limit uncertainty and unfavorable dilution for its shareholders.



The Company initiated the 10-trading day termination process of the ATM Offering with Jefferies, with the official termination taking effect on September 2, 2021. The Company will make no sales under the ATM Offering during this 10-trading day window. No shares were sold under the ATM Offering, and, upon termination, the Company will have no further obligations related to the ATM Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor may there be any sale of the common stock in the public offering described above in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

For further information, please see the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 23, 2021.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

