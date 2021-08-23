Miami has a new live music and community hangout at The Backyard

Doral, FL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Backyard is now open at The Doral Yard in Downtown Doral! The Doral Yard, a community gathering concept created by Della Heiman Goldkind of Yard Hospitality and Joseph Furst, founder of Place Projects, welcomes locals and visitors alike to this outdoor addition to The Doral Yard’s existing indoor food hall and events space, which opened in October 2020.





Housing a large live outdoor music stage with covered turf, an ample bar and self-serve seating, The Backyard offers Miamians a new live music venue with weekly events the entire family can enjoy. Catch live performances by local talent playing everything from Cuban son montuno and bolero son to jazz, soul and R&B, every weekend from Thursday through Saturday evenings and DJs on Sundays.





Upcoming music events include Jazz at The Yard with Nikki Kidd on Thurs. 8/26, Cortadito playing traditional Cuban tunes on Fri., 8/27 at 8 p.m. and singer songwriter, Yoli Mayor on Sat., 8/28 at 8 p.m., to name a few. Sundays are often reserved for DJs spinning beats to wind down the weekend. Visit www.thedoralyard.com/events for a full line up of events.





The Backyard also offers semi-private event spaces, a garden by Little River Cooperative and is also home to existing The Doral Yard sweets culinary vendor, Santo Dulce! Churros. A large screen for showing movies and sporting events as well as a private event space is coming soon, too.





And this is just the beginning--three more amazing food offerings will join the Backyard in October: The final stage of The Backyard, opening this fall, brings Barbakoa by Finka, the full service restaurant by Chef Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap, featuring a fusion menu revolving around coal-fired fresh ingredients, along with Pokekai, creators of customizable Hawaiian poké bowls. Paletas Morelia will also set up a bigger, better kiosk in The Backyard.





Existing vendors at The Doral Yard include:





Plant-based and globally-inspired della bowls

Authentic Venezuelan comfort food like 'pollo en brasa' or rotisserie chicken from un pollo

Dim sum made from scratch daily by Yip

The Bar at The Yard, a full-service bar serving cocktails, beer, wine, coffee, juices and more





The Doral Yard partnered with hospitality and restaurant design and architecture studio, Saladino Design Studios, to create The Backyard. Saladino was also responsible for the design of Ball & Chain and Red Rooster Overtown.





In addition, The Yard is actively hiring for all front-of-house and back-of-house positions as well. Interested candidates can visit www.thedoralyard.com/careers for more information.





The Doral Yard in Downtown Doral is located at 8455 NW 53rd St. Suite G106, Doral, FL. For more information on The Doral Yard, follow @DoralYard on Instagram and Facebook and at www.thedoralyard.com.







About The Doral Yard

The Doral Yard, a new community gathering concept created by the Yard Hospitality and Place Projects teams is now open, with innovative culinary offerings and socially-distanced live music, fitness and cultural events. It's located at 8455 NW 53rd St Suite G106, Doral, FL 33166, in Downtown Doral. The Doral Yard is open Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Fridays-Saturdays noon to midnight. The Backyard is open Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays., 4 p.m.-midnight and Saturdays noon to midnight. Enjoy live music at The Backyard outdoors Thursdays-Saturdays and a DJ on Sundays.

The Hub, an indoor space with a full bar and a micro food hall, is also open for guests to dine in, as well as place takeout orders. Current culinary vendors include della bowls, with plant-based, globally inspired bowls; un pollo, offering authentic Venezuelan rotisserie chicken and handmade dumplings and Chinese wok favorites from YIP.

The Backyard, an outdoor extension of The Hub, houses a large live music stage, covered turf, casual self-serve seating, indoor and outdoor events space, an outdoor bar, a garden by Little River Cooperative, a large screen for viewing movies and sporting events, and more. Santo Dulce! Churros, serving made-to-order churro halos and ice cream with customizable toppings, is also located in The Backyard.

The final stage of The Backyard, opening in fall 2021 brings Barbakoa by Finka, the full service restaurant by Chef Eileen Andrade featuring a fusion menu revolving around coal-fired fresh ingredients; Pokekai, creators of customizable Hawaiian poké bowl and a larger outdoor space for all-natural pops from Paletas Morelia.

Learn more at thedoralyard.com or follow @DoralYard on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

