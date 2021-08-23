DCPSC Commissioner Emile C. Thompson Appointed to NARUC Gas and Critical Infrastructure Committees

Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissioner Emile C. Thompson of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia was appointed today to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Committee on Gas and Committee on Critical Infrastructure. NARUC is a non-profit organization representing public service commissions that regulate telecommunications, energy, and water utilities in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

"I am honored to be selected by NARUC President Paul Kjellander to serve, and I look forward to faithfully representing the residents of the District of Columbia in my new role," said Commissioner Thompson. "Serving on these committees is important to the cause of strengthening effective public regulation," added Kjellander.

The NARUC Committee on Gas fosters awareness and understanding of issues affecting the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas safely, efficiently, and economically. Committee members work closely with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. departments of Energy and Transportation. The NARUC Committee on Critical Infrastructure, established after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, provides state regulators a forum to analyze solutions to utility infrastructure security and delivery concerns. As demonstrated on September 11 and later during Hurricane Katrina, protecting the nation's energy and telecommunications infrastructure is critical to national security. This committee gives state regulators opportunities to share best practices and collaborate amongst themselves and their federal counterparts.