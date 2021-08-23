Shaped by the Pandemic, Human Capital Solutions Continues Expansion with Opening of New Boston Office

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Solutions, Inc. (HCS) is pleased to announce its expansion into the Boston market with the opening of an office in the influential Beacon Street financial district. The opening comes as the progressive executive firm continues an impressive period of growth, including the addition of an office in Atlanta 2018 and Raleigh 2012.



HCS’s Boston office officially opened on July 29, 2021 and is located in the heart of the city at 1 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02108. “In a lot of ways, the opening of our new Boston office is a direct result of COVID19,” states Bo Burch, CEO and Founder. “The past year has proven to be an historic change agent as virtual recruiting and remote workforces has become the norm for many businesses. More and more companies are shifting talent attraction efforts to remote candidates with a renewed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.” Burch continues, “The boutique search firms will take this opportunity to pivot and capitalize on these opportunities conveying exceptional value to these impacted organizations.

Simply put, the pandemic accelerated the digital workplace transformation and employers are challenged with not only returning key leadership back to campus, but also replacing talent who decline that invitation.” Burch added, “With the amount of stimulus in the marketplace, the demand for products and services are at a historic high, thus driving demand for new hires as well. Boston is certainly no exception, but there’s good news. HCS is now here to help.”

About Human Capital Solutions (HCS)

Founded in 2003, Human Capital Solutions is a business consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, professional recruiting, professional coaching, along with consulting and advisory services. With subject matter experts in technology, healthcare, life sciences and industrials, the HCS team is equipped to be a fully outsourced, turnkey HR solution for your organization.

Informed by over 18 years’ experience, HCS brings together the best people, the most intuitive technology, and a data-driven scientific approach to optimizing recruiting solutions for organizations across the country. To find out more about Human Capital Solutions, visit humancs.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

