Endexx’s International Division, Go Green Global, Initiates Soft-Launch of its Herb House Dispensary in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Cave Creek, AZ, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative Hemp-derived wellness and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the soft launch of a new “Herb House” in Ocho Rios, Jamaica through its international subsidiary, Go Green Global Enterprises, Inc. (G3) and its partner Go Green Global Limited (a Jamaican Corporation).



In the heart of the Taj Mahal Shopping Center in Ocho Rios and as a year-round tourist destination, the store is now unveiled as Go Green Global’s first licensed store to carry premium medical marijuana, “ganja”, and other superior products available for purchase. The store features an Herb House Lounge for on-site consumption, products for sale, and serve as a premium location for customers to experience and enjoy while shopping. In addition to being a high-end commercial real estate location, the store is located conveniently as a last stop for tourists before they depart on vacation cruise ships and daily adventure tours to the nearby Ocho Rios waterfall attractions. The shop is ideally located with a restaurant and bar directly upstairs and high foot traffic premium goods and gift shops as its neighbors.

On August 16, 2021, Carnival Cruise Line docked at the Port of Ocho Rios in St Ann. This is the first international cruise to visit Jamaica since the start of Covid-19. More premium cruise lines are anticipated to slowly re-enter the Caribbean waters and ports of Jamaica. This is the beginning of the return of tourism to Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to officially commence business in Jamaica and initiating the global market revenue growth phase. As a foundation for international markets, we believe that Jamaica is the perfect place to originate and develop a primary global brand and retail footprint. As we continuously research innovative ways to reach consumers, we are confident that we will achieve significant revenue growth in our new business endeavors in the global cannabis industry,” commented Mr. Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Endexx. Davis added, “Through 2021/2022, Go Green Global (G3) will continue to offer tremendous growth opportunities that we plan to take, while adding more distribution and wholesale channels for our global customers. Our global mission is to reach millions of consumers with our scientific and medical approach as we kick-off our new venture into the international marketplace.” Davis concluded, “Go Green Global was acquired in 2018, and we filed for our Dispensary and Cultivation licenses with the CLA division of Jamaica. After three years of working diligently with the CLA and our team in Jamaica, the accomplishment is significant and potentially a big boom for our global initiative.”

About Endexx

Endexx develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa-L plant (Hemp) with less than 0.01% THC (legal limit is 0.3%). Its products range from topicals, capsules, oil tinctures, and pet products, to consumables like tea, coffee, and health drinks, all with the shared purpose of achieving high therapeutic value and improved quality of life. Since 2014, the science behind these products involves six years of research and clinical observations as a foundation to produce the accuracy in dosage per each serving and targeted-delivery systems.

