On the recall of the members of the Board of Directors and the election of new members of the Board of Directors

On the 23rd of August, 2021, “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS”, AB Supervisory Board recalled the entire Management Board (members) of the Company and appointed the following members of the Management Board to the Company's Management Board for the next term of office - Robertas Pažemeckas, Dalia Gecienė, Marius Dromantas, Jurgita Petrauskienė, Monika Jasiulionienė. At the next Board meeting, the Board members will elect the Chairman of the Board and divide the areas of activity to be supervised.

