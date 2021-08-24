Enabled Future Limited and b-science.net LLC Sign Agreement to Provide Machine Learning-Supported R&D Decision Making Tools for the Fuel Cells & Electrolyser Community

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom and ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- b-science.net is offering a popular information service to facilitate R&D decisions in the Li-ion battery community with the help of a supervised machine learning approach. Together with the British consultancy Enabled Future Limited with its background in catalysis, power-to-X and fuel cells, this service will also be offered to the fuel cells & electrolyser community and those looking to enter this space.



Our machine learning approach permits for the identification of patent applications with high commercial relevance, which allows for plotting of key technical decisions (innovation decision trees) and processes employed by various players. We also provide inspirations for novel and underexplored R&D approaches.

Our service facilitates the successful launch of new products and is currently relied upon by industrial battery R&D / product management teams, academic research groups and venture capital investors based in America, Asia and Europe.

The following categories will be covered:



Proton Exchange Membrane and Anion Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC / AEMFC) – Electrochemically Active Materials

Analogous Electrolyser Cells (PEMEL / AEMEL) – Electrochemically Active Materials



Rapid innovation in these categories is of key importance to ramp up green hydrogen production and use, in order to address climate change in a timely and effective manner.

For more information, please download the prospectus for the 'Polymer Membrane Fuel Cell & Electrolyser Innovation & Patent Review'.

