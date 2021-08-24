AFARAK GROUP: SETTLEMENT OF A CLAIM

English Finnish

07:30 London, 09:30 Helsinki, 24 August 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Settlement of a claim

Stock Exchange Release

On September 22, 2020 Afarak Group Plc (“Company”) published a release informing the market that it had come to the attention of the company that Absa Bank, a South African bank (“Absa”), had brought a claim against the Company in the district court of Helsinki.

The parties have settled the claim. As the parties have settled the dispute the District Court of Helsinki has dismissed the claims in their entirety.

Helsinki, August 24, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com





Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

