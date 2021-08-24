New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381495/?utm_source=GNW





Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disorder that attacks the brain’s neurons, negatively impacting language and thinking skills.It also leads to behavioral changes and memory loss.



AD (Alzheimer’s disease) is a major public health threat, with the numbers increasing every day. In 2018, as per the Alzheimer’s Association Report, the United States recorded almost 122.019 deaths from AD. Novel and innovative therapies are the need of the hour, with the growing number of affected people and the associated deaths. As per the Alzheimer’s Association, the delay of the onset of the disease by 5 years can decrease the prevalence of the disease by 50%. The pipeline drugs aim to regulate the neuropsychiatric symptoms and cognitive enhancement, working through neurotransmitter mechanisms. Most of these pipeline molecules are also designed for disease-modifying therapies. This further prevents and delays the progression, targeting only the underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms of AD. Thus, growing pipeline drugs are set to drive global market growth. However, the lack of surrogate markers and stringent government regulations are estimated to hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is geographically segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of world.The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period.



The growing aging population is one of the primary drivers of market growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition in the market has increased considerably, given the introduction of generics.The key players are competing for developing new treatment & diagnostics methodologies.



Some of the eminent players in the market are Baxter International Inc, Biogen Inc, Cognoptix Inc, Eisai Co Ltd, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc, etc.



