Exel Industries: Shares and voting rights 31.07.2021

EXEL Industries
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356
Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|July, 31, 2021
|6 787 900
|Total gross voting rights : 10 855 045
|Total net* voting rights : 10 608 304
* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).
2.13.0.0
Attachment