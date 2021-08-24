New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FENCING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816981/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Numerous purposes can be served by a fence, especially in terms of homes and surrounding property.Aspects like landscape enhancement, privacy, and safety are mainly considered while choosing fences.



Moreover, they help keep trespassers away and ensure that pets and children are securely enclosed.

Presently, consumers are increasingly inclined towards decorating their homes and premises.They also tend to upgrade to stylish homes in order to elevate their social status.



Moreover, consumers are highly conscious of home repair, maintenance, and improvement activities. As remodeling has continued to proliferate over recent years, with increasing housing sales and remodeling contractors, fences are also gaining popularity since they improve the house’s beauty and warrant its security and safety.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global fencing market growth estimated includes the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World. North America dominated the global market in 2020 on account of the rising construction industry, the growing demand for fencing from the numerous end-users like residential, military & defense, and agriculture, and the increased need for security.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The rivalry in the global fencing market is intense, with international players dominating the market space. Moreover, owing to the moderate level of threat of product substitutes as well as the increased risk of new players’ entry, the internal competition is projected to remain high over the upcoming years, as well.

Some distinguished firms operating in the global fencing market are Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated, CertainTeed Corporation, Associated Materials LLC, Bekaert, etc.



