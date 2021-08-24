New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PLASTIC COMPOUNDING MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827744/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth is primarily credited to factors such as the increasing demand from automotive manufacturers for making lightweight vehicles, the rising applications due to infrastructure growth, and plastics constituting an ideal substitute compared to other materials.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Plastic compounding is a process of blending plastics with additives in their molten state.During this process, its characteristics and properties are altered to suit the application’s requirements.



The final product formed during the process is called a plastic compound or plastic composite.

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in order to reduce running costs, weight, as well as fuel consumption, lead to the penetration of plastic composites into the automotive sector.Plastic composites are lighter and provide stiffness to vehicles.



This factor is anticipated to bolster the demand for plastic compounding across the automotive industry.In addition, the introduction of new car models encompassing more features and broad usage is set to fuel the production of composites for automotive applications.



Moreover, the environmental regulations associated with low CO2 emissions and growing fuel efficiency in the United States and Europe further augment the demand across the global plastic compounding market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global plastic compounding market growth evaluation comprises the analysis of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.Europe is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in terms of revenue and volume during the forecasted years.



The market growth of the region is accredited to the increased demand for green building activities, the rising need for electric vehicles, and the incentives and initiatives introduced by the government.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global plastic compounding market is characterized by numerous multinational and regional corporations, with a significant presence across the value chain.The emergence of various minor market players, given the low entry barrier and unorganized industrial nature, is anticipated to fuel rivalry among industry participants.



Key companies operating in the market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, etc.



