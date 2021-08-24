New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Approaches to providing security services to the mid-market: operator case studies in the Middle East" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130170/?utm_source=GNW

This report uses a series of case studies to show how telecoms operators in the Middle East are selling security services to medium-sized private and public businesses (MBs) (that is, mid-market companies with between 100 and 1000 employees).



This report answers the following questions.





What strategies are operators in the Middle East using to address the mid-market security opportunity?

How do approaches differ by operator and type of operator?

How do operators position security services alongside their other offerings, such as connectivity?

Which vendors are operators working with?

What examples of best practice can be derived from the case studies?

The following operators are featured in case studies.



Operators offering connectivity combined with security





Omantel

stc



Operators taking a security-first approach





Etisalat

Zain



