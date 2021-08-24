New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Approaches to providing security services to the mid-market: operator case studies in the Middle East" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130170/?utm_source=GNW
This report uses a series of case studies to show how telecoms operators in the Middle East are selling security services to medium-sized private and public businesses (MBs) (that is, mid-market companies with between 100 and 1000 employees).
This report answers the following questions.
- What strategies are operators in the Middle East using to address the mid-market security opportunity?
- How do approaches differ by operator and type of operator?
- How do operators position security services alongside their other offerings, such as connectivity?
- Which vendors are operators working with?
- What examples of best practice can be derived from the case studies?
- The following operators are featured in case studies.
Operators offering connectivity combined with security
- Omantel
- stc
Operators taking a security-first approach
- Etisalat
- Zain
