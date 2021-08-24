Approaches to providing security services to the mid-market: operator case studies in the Middle East

"Operators in the Middle East should capitalise on their established relationships with medium-sized businesses to strengthen their position in the security market and capture a growing share of revenue.

This report uses a series of case studies to show how telecoms operators in the Middle East are selling security services to medium-sized private and public businesses (MBs) (that is, mid-market companies with between 100 and 1000 employees).

This report answers the following questions.

  • What strategies are operators in the Middle East using to address the mid-market security opportunity?
  • How do approaches differ by operator and type of operator?
  • How do operators position security services alongside their other offerings, such as connectivity?
  • Which vendors are operators working with?
  • What examples of best practice can be derived from the case studies?
  • The following operators are featured in case studies.


Operators offering connectivity combined with security

  • Omantel
  • stc

 
Operators taking a security-first approach

  • Etisalat
  • Zain


