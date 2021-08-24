New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SMART CLEANING AND HYGIENE MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130485/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Smart cleaning and hygiene entail a series of products that automatically perform cleaning tasks, otherwise considered laborious, monotonous, and repetitive.The products include robot vacuum cleaners, window cleaning robots, pool cleaning robots, and various others.



Smart cleaning products like automated robots perform a diverse range of cleaning functions, presenting a promising alternative to expensive human labor for activities such as window cleaning as well as floor cleaning.

Over recent years, several developed and emerging nations have experienced a rise in the adoption and development of novel technologies.Although a considerable adoption gap exists across different parts of the world, particularly in the least developed countries, people’s perceptions towards technology regarding robotics are continually changing.



Moreover, owing to the substantial growth in technology, consumers are gradually comprehending its importance in order to enhance their lifestyle patterns. With the surge in AI and IoT advancement, the quality and efficacy of cleaning robots have improved, as well.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market growth evaluation includes the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific acquired the highest revenue share across the global market in 2020, owing to key drivers such as the augmenting industrial robot industry, the increased investments in AI research, and high disposable income, as well as rising purchase powers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global smart cleaning and hygiene market is witnessing numerous introductions of technologically advanced products, in addition to significant upgrades within existing product offerings.The demand from end-users for efficient and cost-effective products could also enable manufacturers and start-up firms to become more competitive.



Companies also possess well-established distribution channels, thereby intensifying the competition globally. Hence, the overall degree of rivalry in the market is high.

Some of the key firms operating in the market are Maytronics, IRobot Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. CYBERDYNE

2. ECOVACS ROBOTICS

3. ELECTROLUX AB

4. HAIER GROUP CORPORATION

5. HITACHI LTD

6. IROBOT CORPORATION

7. LG ELECTRONICS

8. MAYTRONICS

9. NEATO ROBOTICS

10. PANASONIC CORPORATION

11. ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGIES

12. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

13. SHARKNINJA

14. VORWERK & CO KG

15. XIAOMI CORPORATION

