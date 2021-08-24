Edge computing: eleven operator case studies

"There are many different ways for operators to compete on more than price with their edge computing offerings, as shown by the case studies in this report. ". Many telecoms operators are exploring how to address the edge computing market.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge computing: eleven operator case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130169/?utm_source=GNW
This report outlines the edge computing strategies of eleven different operators in high-income countries. It also provides recommendations for telecoms operators that are considering their approach to edge computing.

The following operators are included as case studies.

  • BT
  • Colt
  • KDDI
  • Lumen
  • Rakuten Mobile
  • Orange Business Services
  • SK Telecom
  • Telefónica
  • T-Systems
  • Verizon
  • Vodafone


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130169/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data