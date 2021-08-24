New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge computing: eleven operator case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130169/?utm_source=GNW
This report outlines the edge computing strategies of eleven different operators in high-income countries. It also provides recommendations for telecoms operators that are considering their approach to edge computing.
The following operators are included as case studies.
- BT
- Colt
- KDDI
- Lumen
- Rakuten Mobile
- Orange Business Services
- SK Telecom
- Telefónica
- T-Systems
- Verizon
- Vodafone
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130169/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________