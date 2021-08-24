New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edge computing: eleven operator case studies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130169/?utm_source=GNW

This report outlines the edge computing strategies of eleven different operators in high-income countries. It also provides recommendations for telecoms operators that are considering their approach to edge computing.



The following operators are included as case studies.





BT

Colt

KDDI

Lumen

Rakuten Mobile

Orange Business Services

SK Telecom

Telefónica

T-Systems

Verizon

Vodafone



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130169/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________